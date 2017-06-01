Giants in the Sky – Our First Summer Theatre Camp!

It’s now officially June, so you know what that means! It’s almost time for Broadway Kids in The County first theatre summer camp! We are all getting very excited to jump back in working with your mini actors! Throughout this month we will be spotlighting all our amazing staff members, but first up a little about who we are and about the musical we are doing.

Broadway Kids in The County Theatre Company is the premiere theatre company in Aroostook County that focuses on the amazingly talented and undiscovered youth in the area. Starting in 2018 we will be in full swing, offering all types of theatre year round, mainly for kids between 5-18, but we also will offer opportunities for the really young to the really old to participate in.

But first up is a summer theatre camp for children 5-12. We are doing a BRAND NEW musical from Beat By Beat Press called Giants in the Sky. This show was just released in April so we will be presenting one of the first performances of this adorable musical! Here’s the synopsis:

This magical story explores the world of Giants who live above the clouds. Ever since they left Earth a long time ago, the Giants have made a life up above where their job is to keep the sky beautiful. They polish the stars, poke the clouds to let it rain and paint the sunsets. But there is one curious Giant who wonders what life is like on Earth, so she steals a key to the locked up “beanstalk” and embarks on an adventure down below!

Here’s the beautiful music from this show! You can preview the entire score below!

This is going to be a 5 week camp – M-F from 9am-12pm. It is our goal to keep all our events and shows affordable for everyone, so our debut camp is only $45 for the entire 5 weeks! Each camper also receives a free Broadway Kids in The County t-shirt!

If you live in Aroostook County and your child between the ages of 5-12 is interested in this camp, you can register here!

In order to make this summer possible, I am selling “theatre nerd” t-shirts through the awesome website Booster.com. The shirts are printed through CustomInk and they are high quality t-shirts! These t-shirts come in 6 fun colors and sizes youth xs to adult xl, so the whole family can buy one!

The shirts are only $20 a piece. If I can sell 50 of these shirts, we will make $503, which will completely fund this summer! We need the money for the rent of the space we are using, the rights of Giants in the Sky, and any set / props / costumes we will be needing.

Or if you just want to donate money without buying a shirt, you have that option on Booster too! If anyone is interested in helping us out, click here!

Here is the group cast photo of the first children’s musical I directed at Wintergreen Arts Center, We Are Monsters! If you have any doubts about how much fun musical theatre is, just look at their faces! In an upcoming blog, I will talk about more about what that process was like for these awesome kids and what your kids can expect with Giants in the Sky!