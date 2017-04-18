County native Darci Faye has been an avid theatre goer and lover of the arts since as far back as she can remember. She has done everything in theatre from directing to stage managing to writing and staging her own work. In fact, she just recently made her New York City playwriting debut with her play Infinitely Yours in the Planet Connections Theatre Festival. It was also nominated for five awards, including Outstanding Playwriting of a New Script.

She has also staged three of her plays at UMPI, she self-produced Infinitely Yours last October as a fundraiser for The Hope & Justice Project, staged a 10-minute play called Just Wait in the 10 Minute Student Playwright Festival, and most recently staged Love For Losers also at UMPI for a fundraiser for The Hope & Justice Project. She is also the founder and president of the University Players at UMPI where in just a little over a year, she has put up ten shows — four full length plays, three Broadway Revues, one talent show, one improv show and one 10 minute student playwright festival.

In the past, she has studied playwriting for two years in New York City at the Off-Broadway theatre company Primary Stages’ Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA). In December, she will be graduating from UMPI with a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.

