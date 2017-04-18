Darci Faye

County native Darci Faye has been an avid theatre goer and lover of the arts since as far back as she can remember. She has done everything in theatre from directing to stage managing to writing and staging her own work. In fact, she just recently made her New York City playwriting debut with her play Infinitely Yours in the Planet Connections Theatre Festival. She is also the founder and president of the University Players at UMPI where in just a little over a year, she has put up ten shows — four full length plays, three Broadway Revues, one talent show, one improv show and one 10 minute student playwright festival.